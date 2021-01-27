Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.95

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $94.90, with a volume of 3060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $937.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $538.69.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

