Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

