Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 45,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

