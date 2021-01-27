Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post sales of $652.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.60 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $693.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $165.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

