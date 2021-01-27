Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.39 and last traded at $131.34. 660,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 269,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.