Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.82.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $165.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $3,262,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

