Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Plans to Raise $31 Million in February 4th IPO

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) expects to raise $31 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,800,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a market cap of $208.5 million.

Oppenheimer & Co. served as the underwriter for the IPO and Ladenburg Thalmann was co-manager.

Evaxion Biotech A/S provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company using our proprietary artificial intelligence, or AI, technology, engineering expertise and drug development know-how to simulate the human immune system and generate predictive models to identify and develop novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Drug discovery and clinical development using historically prevailing techniques is a long, costly process with a high attrition rate. We believe our proprietary AI-immunology platforms, trained to translate vast amounts of data into a deep understanding of biological processes in the human body, can be harnessed to rapidly and cost effectively design and develop unique immunotherapies, thereby potentially revolutionizing the process of drug discovery and development. “.

Evaxion Biotech A/S was founded in 2008 and has 35 employees. The company is located at Bredgade 34E 1260 Copenhagen K Denmark and can be reached via phone at +45 53 53 18 50.

