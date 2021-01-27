Evercore ISI Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.97.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.