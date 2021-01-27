EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of EverQuote worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 236,820 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 139,942 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 132,950 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $31,645.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,575,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,517 shares of company stock worth $4,704,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

