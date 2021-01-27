Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 9.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 2,132,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,182,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evogene in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.