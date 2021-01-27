Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $7.43. Evolus shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 429 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

