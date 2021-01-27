Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 28,021 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exagen alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82.

On Friday, January 8th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $108,302.08.

XGN stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $204.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.