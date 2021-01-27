Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $360.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.52.

NYSE MLM traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.99. 682,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,025. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day moving average is $250.56. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $319.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

