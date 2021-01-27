Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

