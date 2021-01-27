Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 527 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.