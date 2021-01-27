Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.