Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 1,085 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,059 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

