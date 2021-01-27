Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

