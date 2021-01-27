Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

