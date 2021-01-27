Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.71. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

