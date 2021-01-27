Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 193 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

