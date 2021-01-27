Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

