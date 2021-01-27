Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,038 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Exelon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

