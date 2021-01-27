Expanse Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $598,844.45 and approximately $15,387.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,936.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.58 or 0.04107086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00405805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.51 or 0.01236434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00530098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00410323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00256370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022682 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

