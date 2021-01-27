extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $341,871.96 and $118,032.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.59 or 0.99810012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.85 or 0.00714123 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00313528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00198754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003949 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

