Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.70 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

