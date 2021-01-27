Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $803.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.58 and its 200-day moving average is $266.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.