Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Shares of FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.58 and its 200-day moving average is $266.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

