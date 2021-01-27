Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post sales of $323.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.60 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $511.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.99 and a 200-day moving average of $453.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

