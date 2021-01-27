FansTime Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $470,793.75 and approximately $447,138.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FansTime has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

