Feathercoin Market Cap Hits $3.22 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $8,255.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000881 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

