FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 7.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.04. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

