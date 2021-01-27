FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $267,342.06 and $109.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

