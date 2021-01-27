Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock Position Decreased by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 503,700 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Ferro worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after acquiring an additional 456,773 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 172,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 500,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 6,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

