Filecoin (FIL) Hits One Day Volume of $227.90 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $992.16 million and $227.90 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $21.44 or 0.00070442 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00051037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00295643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,875.38 or 0.91606104 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 46,286,290 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

