Financial Contrast: Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) & SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cree and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 0 10 1 0 2.09 SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cree currently has a consensus price target of $85.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.80%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -38.54% -5.94% -3.98% SMART Global 0.06% 16.65% 5.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cree and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $903.90 million 13.01 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -122.54 SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.87 -$1.14 million $1.81 21.78

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Cree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cree has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMART Global beats Cree on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

