First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBP opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

