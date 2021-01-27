First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. 4,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,072. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

