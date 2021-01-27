First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

NASDAQ:FCBP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $226.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $32,739.48. Also, Director Roshan Bhakta purchased 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,691.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

