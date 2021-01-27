First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCBP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Roshan Bhakta bought 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,691.65. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $32,739.48. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531. Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

