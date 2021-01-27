First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.