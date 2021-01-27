First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

