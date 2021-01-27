First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.14.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,935. The firm has a market cap of $386.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.