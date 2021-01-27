First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

FCBC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 4,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $386.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

