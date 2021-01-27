First Community Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

FCCO stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Community by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

