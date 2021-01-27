First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 16,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,559. The firm has a market cap of $932.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

