First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 148,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,559. The company has a market capitalization of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

