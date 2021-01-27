First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

