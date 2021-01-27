First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00. The stock traded as high as C$44.21 and last traded at C$44.14, with a volume of 31772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.64.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$206.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

