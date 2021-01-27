First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. 5,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.